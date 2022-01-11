QUINCY — A new volunteer-oriented scholarship program has opened its doors, and a former Miss Quincy will be on stage for the inaugural event in May.
Angelica Niemann, Miss Quincy 2016, was selected as the first Miss Wisconsin Volunteer as part of the new Miss Volunteer America scholarship program, created to help empower young women across the country through educational scholarships and extraordinary opportunities.
Niemann, 25, is the daughter of Suzanne and Ted Niemann of Quincy. Niemann graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is partnered with the National School Lunch Program to promote her platform titled “Eat Right, Future Bright,” focusing on nutrition education for children across the Midwest.
Rick Rose, executive director of Miss Wisconsin Volunteer, said the organization is thrilled to have Niemann selected as their first titleholder.
“In the first week of May, Angelica will head to Jackson, TN to compete in the inaugural Miss Volunteer America pageant,” Rose said. “With her great talent, conversational skills, and dedication to volunteerism, we know she will represent Wisconsin well, and she has our full support. I am fortunate to represent this effort.”
After her reign as Miss Quincy, Niemann would hold the titles of Miss Macomb in 2017, Miss Illinois Sweetheart in 2018, Miss Springfield in 2019, and Miss Milwaukee Area for 2020-21.
The inaugural national Miss Volunteer America competition will take place May 2-7 in Jackson, Tenn. Niemann will compete in five stages of competition: private interview, lifestyle and fitness, evening gown, onstage question, and talent. She will be performing a ballet en pointe routine for the event. In a statement announcing the new title, Niemann said she is excited to serve the state of Wisconsin and fulfill her dream of competing at a national level.
(0) comments
