QUINCY — Volunteers spent time Saturday packing 24-hour-notice bags to help kids in the foster system have something to call their own.
"Statistically, most foster children travel with trash bags," Shelby Rose said. "We're trying to change that statistic."
Rose, the reigning Miss Quincy, started Fostering Hope when she was just 13 years old.
"This gives these kids a sense of something that's theirs," she said. "A lot of times, they get hand-me-downs and carry what they do have in those trash bags. This gives them something new and durable that's theirs. These items are all full-size, not travel size items, so they can take them with them if they change homes."
This year's effort has been fueled by donations and grants, with support from local businesses and lawmakers.
"This year has honestly been the first year where we were able to have so many donations brought in," Rose said. "With the help from the raceway, and the donation drive with Rep. Randy Frese (R-Paloma) and Sen. Jil Tracy (R-Quincy), we were able to get a lot more donations. The support means a lot to us."
On May 7, the Adams County Speedway offered discounted tickets for anyone that donated hygiene items to Fostering Hope.
"Between donations of supplies, funds, and grant money, we've only had to purchase a few things to finish rounding out these bags," Rose said.
In 2022, Fostering Hope was able to donate 200 24-hour bags to kids in the foster system. Rose said her goal for 2023 was to assemble 300 bags. Saturday's effort, the first of two planned for the year, was set to fill 168 bags.
"That's just how many bags we could get right now," she said. "These will be stored at Chaddock Foster Care and Adoption Services. So a caseworker will be able to go in and grab a bag and take that to a child who's gotten a 24-hour notice."
Along with the 24-hour bags, Fostering Hope has other efforts to help kids in the system.
"Later this year, we'll be holding both a school supply drive and a Christmas present drive, so people can keep an eye out for those," Rose said. "We also started a clothing drive this year."
Another new partnership sees Fostering Hope pairing with a Chicago-based group to help kids achieve even higher goals.
"We've started working with Foster Progress," Rose said. "They focus more on college-age kids, providing scholarships to foster kids in that age group. We're looking at making sure they're supported with necessities and supplies they might need for their dorms. We'll be buying supplies for students all over the state that have gotten those scholarships. We want to make sure they're going in on an even footing as other new students."
Rose said donations of any kind are welcome, including monetary donations and products that might be needed.
"We work with Chaddock, we work with Connect Family and Child Services to have the items they need," she said. "If we get donations that we're not able to use, we'll make sure they get to someone that can use them."
Rose said her organization is looking to partner with other groups to help with events or finding other mutually beneficial options.
"We're looking for more ways to get our name out there," she said. "We can help with 50/50 raffles, things like that, whatever we can do to help them, that helps us, too."
For more information or for ways to help, find Fostering Hope Quincy on Facebook or Instagram.
