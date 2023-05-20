Fostering Hope

Miss Quincy Shelby Rose, center, works with volunteers to prepare 168 24-hour-bags for kids in the foster care system.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Volunteers spent time Saturday packing 24-hour-notice bags to help kids in the foster system have something to call their own.

"Statistically, most foster children travel with trash bags," Shelby Rose said. "We're trying to change that statistic."

