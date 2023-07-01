QUINCY — Quincy Freedom Fest's Mecki Kosin said the two-day event will have something to offer for everyone, regardless of age.
"It will be a family-friendly event," Kosin said. "We'll have games for adults and kids, along with a variety of entertainment both days."
Originally created by the Quincy Tea Party in 2020, this will be the event's third year under Quincy Freedom Fest, Inc., a 501(c)3 not-for-profit.
"Our goal is to raise enough funds each year to cover the costs for the fireworks show next year," said Kosin, who is co-chair for Quincy Freedom Fest.
Freedom Fest was started at the height of the COVID pandemic in 2020 to provide a Fourth of July fireworks display. Since then, the group has provided a riverfront celebration to mark the nation's birthday each year.
"Our main goal is simply to celebrate the freedoms we have in this country," Kosin said.
The schedule for this year's two-day event includes music and performances on a main stage at the foot of Bayview Bridge in Clat Adams Bicentennial Park.
On Monday, local band Raid the Village will take the stage at 4 p.m. Vancil Performing Arts will follow that set at 6:30 p.m., and rock act Ghost of Judas will headline the evening starting at 7 p.m.
The Silver Bullets kick things off at 4 p.m. Tuesday, with sets from Longhorn the Comedian at 6 p.m. and The Boys at 6:30 p.m.
As the sun starts to set Tuesday, Freedom Fest will feature a performance of the national anthem at 8:30 p.m. followed by a reading of the Declaration of Independence. The fireworks will start around 9:20 p.m.
"We'll have a giant replica of the Declaration of Independence that people can read and the sign if they decide to," Kosin said.
Though this year's Freedom Fest won't have an organized cornhole tournament, there will be boards set up for anyone looking to play. Kosin said there are also new games that have been created just for Freedom Fest.
There is no cost to attend Freedom Fest. Gates open both days at 3 p.m., with food and drink vendors on site offering a variety of treats for guests. Monday night will wrap up at 10:30 p.m., with Tuesday's conclusion of the fireworks display closing out the 2023 edition of Freedom Fest.
