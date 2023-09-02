Grace and June Hendrian's Lemon-Aid Stand for Good

Grace and June Hendrian, with the assistance of their parents Kellea and Adam, set up their lemonade stand in front of Hardy Radiator. For the fourth year, the sisters are raising money that will go to support the Salvation Army in Quincy.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — For the fourth time in five years, Grace and June Hendrian set up their lemonade stand Saturday morning in front of Hardy's Radiator for their Lemon-Aid Stand for Good.

"Our oldest daughter Grace had the idea to set up a stand as a fundraiser," Kellea Hendrian said. "We asked her where she would want to donate, and since our family rings the bells for the Salvation Army every year, she was familiar with them."

