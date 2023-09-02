QUINCY — For the fourth time in five years, Grace and June Hendrian set up their lemonade stand Saturday morning in front of Hardy's Radiator for their Lemon-Aid Stand for Good.
"Our oldest daughter Grace had the idea to set up a stand as a fundraiser," Kellea Hendrian said. "We asked her where she would want to donate, and since our family rings the bells for the Salvation Army every year, she was familiar with them."
The effort took one year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has continued to grow since then. Funds raised by the project go to help the Salvation Army provide assistance to serve homelessness, food insecurities, and provide meals to those in need.
"The community has just been so generous, we've just come back each year," Hendrian said. "It's just been really worthwhile and fulfilling for the kids."
Before the stand was even set up, Hendrian said word of mouth had spread wide enough that they had to find a different location than just near their home to account for traffic.
"We decided we wanted a more public location," she said. Her grandparents, Max and Rosemary Hardy, offered the space in front of their business, Hardy Radiator, across from the Illinois Veterans Home on North 12th Street.
"Now my uncle Jim Hardy owns the store, and we've been right here every year," she said.
Grace's two favorite things, according to her mother, are lemonade and doughnuts, so those are offered every year. Coffee has been added for the adults that are out early on Saturday morning.
"And it's all just a free-will offering," Hendrian said.
Over the past few years, parents have asked how their kids could help, leading to the growth of the Lemon-Aid Stand for Good project.
"We invited other kids to help, and last year and this year, we've expanded to have stands all over town, out in the county, and even in Missouri. This year we have 20 different locations," she said.
Along with the Saturday stands, this year's event Hendrian and her husband, Adam, created a Friday night kick-off event with the Adult Lemon-Aid Stand, hosted by the Maine Course.
"We had parents jokingly ask us when we were going to have adult lemonade, so we said 'why not?'" Hendrian said. "We raised about $1,000 last night, so it was a successful fundraiser by itself."
Hendrian said more than $11,000 has been raised over the last four years. But the lemonade stands aren't the only place to donate.
"For anyone that thinks they missed the chance, especially with the holiday weekend, donations can be made online through the Salvation Army's website," she said. "It's never too late to help."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.