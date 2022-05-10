QUINCY — The Quincy Housing Authority hosted the official ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon for the renovated and expanded Frederick Ball Apartments.
More than $18 million was invested in updating the 1940s-era, barracks-style apartments into a modern residential property with open spaces, new landscaping, and a 17-unit accessible building.
Executive Vice-President of Brinshore Development, LLC Peter Levavi said cutting through the old buildings was a big part of turning the property around.
"We have exceeded our expectations," Levavi said. "I think if you talk to Jerry (Gille, QHA executive director) or any of the board members, they would agree. This went from being probably the worst public housing in Quincy to being the best."
The new building, along with an elevator to provide access to all residents, includes a new community room, laundry area, computer lab, and rooftop patio space for residents to enjoy.
Brinshore will work alongside the Quincy Housing Authority as a property manager for the Frederick Ball location.
"We're leaving the period of construction now, and into the period of management, and I think this is where the rubber meets the road," Levavi said. "This is where we get to provide high-quality, affordable housing to the residents for the next 15 years, at which point the whole property will belong to the Housing Authority outright."
QHA executive director Jerry Gille said the project's finishing touches, such as landscaping work and a new playgrounds, have been delayed a bit because of the spring weather, but the major work is done.
"I was told when I interviewed that the QHA wanted to position the organization to continue on in the mission for another 70 years," Gille said in his statement to the gathered crowd. "If you're going to do something to position the agency for the next 70 years, you're going to have to deal with the elephant in the room, and that's very very old public housing stock.
"Brinshore presented a tremendous plan that we thought would work," he continued. "The board decided to enter into that relationship with Brinshore, and off we went."
Gille emphasized that, while some tenants were displaced during the construction, everyone that was moved was given the opportunity to return if they chose to. He acknowledged the issues with quality, affordable housing in Quincy and said this is just one piece in showing the Housing Authority's commitment to trying to correct that.
"There have been struggles to make sure there's quality, affordable housing in Quincy, like the rental registration program that didn't make it," he said. "This project is the Quincy Housing Authority stepping up to show our dedication to that goal.
"When summarizing the work that's been done, the transformation that's been done, you can't leave out the tenants," Gille continued. "The tenants played a major role in this, as well. The board had an idea of where we wanted to start, the developer had an idea of where they wanted to start. The board made a commitment to the tenants here that this is where we were starting."
The next step for the Quincy Housing Authority is to slow down and plan carefully for what might come next.
"We've tapped the brakes now a little bit," Gille said. "We're going to assess this project, the results we've gotten here, see what we like, what we don't, and then figure out what we're going to tackle next."
