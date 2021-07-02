QUINCY — Freedom Fest is set to take over Clat Adams Bicentennial Park for Fourth of July weekend.
Freedom Fest was established last year when other celebrations were postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, organizers say they are making it even bigger than last year and are already making plans for next year.
“We understood the situation surrounding us (last year),” Roni Quinn said. Quinn is the vice president of Quincy Freedom Fest. “We wanted to still give the community the option to decide for themselves if they wanted to attend the fireworks last year. Not having fireworks was not an option for us.”
This year, the festival will take place over both Saturday and Sunday. Attractions will include a petting zoo, face painting and balloons. A cornhole tournament with a top prize of $1,500 is scheduled, and more than 60 vendors will be on hand for guests to get food, drinks and souvenirs to take home.
Saturday will see live music run all day, with Logan Kammerer on stage from 2-4 p.m., Memphis Mafia playing from 4:30-7:30 p.m., and Blacktop South headlining the night from 8-11 p.m. Sunday will feature the Impact Band from 1-5 p.m. before Gypsy Tango Foxtrot performs from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Following the last band on Sunday, a patriotic presentation will start at 8:30 and culminate in a fireworks display at dusk (around 9:20 or 9:30 p.m.). Both Saturday and Sunday will see other games, a small business fair, and attractions for guests.
Throughout the weekend, Quincy Freedom Fest and Red Roof Fast Lube are also partnering for a Backpack Challenge. In 2020, more than 700 bookbags filled with school supplies were collected. This year, organizers are hoping to break 1,000. Anyone that brings a filled bookbag or backpack to donate will get a $5 off coupon for an oil change at Red Roof Fast Lube.
“We have spent the last year planning for this year and we are very excited about our growth from last year,” Quinn said.
One aspect that Freedom Fest has been able to tout is the lack of vendor fees for local businesses that set up at the weekend event.
“We wanted to provide them an opportunity to bring what they had to offer to our (Fest) last year to make some extra revenue, to try and help them maybe put a meal on their table, pay a bill, or be able to keep their doors open another day,” Quinn said. “We didn’t charge any vendor a fee last year, and we didn’t charge any vendors a fee this year either. They are still trying to recoup lost revenue.”
Quinn said the organizers had hoped to book a carnival for this year’s festival, but those companies that might be available in this area were already booked. That’s something that’s on the drawing board for next year.
There are plenty of opportunities to see fireworks over the weekend, but Quinn doesn’t see any conflicts with the Freedom Fest.
“Spring Lake, I believe, is doing theirs Friday Night,” she said. “Quincy Country Club is doing theirs Saturday Night, and we are doing ours on Sunday Night.”
The Quincy Gems also will have fireworks at QU Stadium following their home games on Friday and Saturday night.
Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets, but organizers ask that no coolers be brought to the park.
“The community can expect two days of fun for everyone,” Quinn said. “Last year, the community needed an event such as this. We need it again this year.”