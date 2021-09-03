QUINCY — The Lincoln-era Log Cabin Village will play host to the 13th annual Frontier Settlement Day from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Located in Quinsippi Island Park in Quincy, the free family event will find re-enactors and displays on hand to give an idea of life in the 1800s. Demonstrations from a blacksmith, a chair caner, a woodworker, a fur trader, and others will be taking place throughout the event.
Period games will be available from the Quincy Park District for kids to try their hand, such as tug-a-rope, sack racing, and others. Presentations on aspects of 19th-century life such as religion, school, and Native American life will be held throughout the village.
The Friends of the Log Cabins will be selling raffle tickets to raise funds for the restoration and maintenance of the village. For more information on Frontier Settlement Day, to purchase raffle tickets, or to learn more about the Log Cabin Village, including a virtual tour, please visit logcabinvillagequincyil.com.