MEYER, Ill. — The Red Dog Saloon in Meyer presented a check for $36,000 to Fishing for Freedom Quincy thanks to fundraising efforts over the past year.
The Fishing for Freedom Quincy board announced the donation and said the success of their event is made possible due in large part to the dedication of the saloon's staff every year.
"Red Dog Saloon’s support and patriotism shown is second to none," the board's statement said. "They love everything about giving back to our American Warriors."
The Seventh Annual Fishing for Freedom Fundraiser was held Sept. 18.
"We are also thankful for the outpouring of community support throughout the year," the statement continued. "We cannot do what we do without you."
The next Fishing for Freedom event in Quincy will take place the weekend of June 3, 2022, while the next Red Dog Saloon fundraiser day will be Sept. 17, 2022.
For more information on Fishing for Freedom Quincy, please visit fishingforfreedomquincy.org.
