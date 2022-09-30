MEYER, Ill. — The Red Dog Saloon in Meyer hosted the annual Fishing for Freedom fundraiser on Sept. 17, raising $40,000 for the program.
The Fishing for Freedom board issued a statement thanking the Red Dog Saloon employees, crediting their efforts for helping make the annual fishing tournament as successful as it's been. Red Dog has been the largest sponsor for Fishing for Freedom for several years, with staff raising awareness along with funding for the tournament.
