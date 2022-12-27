QUINCY — The J.W. Garner II Foundation is marking its 20th year of making grants to local nonprofit organizations as 2022 comes to a close.
The foundation, started in 2000 by J. W. Gardner II, was set up with the purpose of supporting nonprofit groups that enhance the quality of life in the Quincy area.
One of the beneficiaries of the grants has been the Quincy Humane Society. Humane Society board member and former director Sally Westerhoff said in a release that the foundation has provided invaluable support for the Humane Society.
"We would not be the same organization we are today without it," Westerhoff said. "Jack was a dog lover and a former board member. I am grateful to have met him and to have his continued support for the Quincy Humane Society through the Foundation."
J. W. "Jack" Gardner II was a lifelong Quincy resident with a passion for the community. Recipient organizations of the foundation he created include social services, education, healthcare, animal welfare, youth and senior programming, nature and the arts.
Since the first donations made in 2003, the J. W. Gardner II Foundation has granted more than $4.7 million to 64 local nonprofits.
