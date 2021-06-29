QUINCY — Tuesday night’s game saw a familiar face return to the field at QU Stadium as the Quincy Gems hosted the Springfield Sliders in the Prospect League’s Western Conference match-up.
Tyler Clark-Chiapparelli returned to Quincy this week after spending time playing in North Carolina. More than just a return to the Gems, Clark-Chiapparelli was looking for a reunion with one of his biggest fans.
Vonnie Tucker is a direct support professional with Transitions of Western Illinois. She works closely with adult clients, one of whom, Peter McManus, is a big fan of Clark-Chiapparelli’s, even when the latter was playing in North Carolina.
“He was saving his money, that was his goal,” Tucker said of McManus. “He was saving so he could go watch Tyler play. He had the money saved up and we were just working to get the necessities in order.”
Tucker messaged Clark-Chiapparelli this weekend birthday to see if he was playing that night.
“I messaged him so that Peter could FaceTime him and tell him happy birthday,” Tucker said. “He said ‘I’m coming home on Monday.’”
Clark-Chiapparelli was returning to Quincy to rejoin the Gems. Tucker said she decided then and there to keep the news to herself to surprise McManus. Once it was official that Clark-Chiapparelli would be in the line-up for Tuesday’s game, Tucker made sure McManus and some of his friends were there at the game the moment the gates opened.
“I knew (McManus) was saving up for North Carolina to come see me,” Clark-Chiapparelli said about his super-fan.
Instead of boarding a plane or climbing in a car for the trip to the east coast, all McManus had to do was look up to see his favorite player walking over from the dugout, with a big smile on his face.
Clark-Chiapparelli gave McManus and the other three Transitions clients in attendance baseballs that he promised to sign for them after the game.
Returning to Quincy felt like coming back to a second home, Clark-Chiapparelli said.
It makes my heart feel good. Everyone here opened their hearts up in 2019,” he said. “Where I was at didn’t work out, but everything’s full of love here, and that’s why I’m back.
Judging by the smiles on the faces of McManus and his friends, it appeared to be a successfully executed surprise before the game.
“Things change,” Clark-Chiapparelli said, “and it works out for the best.”