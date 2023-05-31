QUINCY — Quincy's South Park will again be filled with the sounds of polka music and the scent of grilling bratwurst as Germanfest returns on Friday and Saturday.
Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, the festival will kick off to celebrate the city's strong German heritage and ties to Quincy's sister-city in Herford, Germany. The Waterloo German Band will once again play for the crowd.
This year will see performances both days from the Wir Tanzen Dancers, a traditional German dance group from St. Louis. Germanfest will run until 10:30 p.m. Friday.
Starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, younger guests will once again be able to enjoy the Kinderplatz, or "Children's Place," with crafts, activities from the Quincy Children's Museum, books and puppet theater from the Quincy Public Library, and a ring-toss game from Refreshment Services Pepsi, among others.
All activities in the Kinderplatz will be offered free of charge to children including prizes awarded from the games. The children's place will run until 7 p.m. Saturday, while Germanfest will continue until 10:30 p.m.
For adults coming out to Germanfest, Quincy Brewing Company will be offering two German-style brews. Other German beers as well as domestic and specialty beers will be available, along with soft drinks. New this year will be a selection of wines from Point Divine.
Food will be available from Hy-Vee Catering and Chuck's grilling, serving both traditional German fare and traditional summer cook-out favorites.
Proceeds from the weekend will go to assist Quincy Senior High and Quincy Notre Dame German language classes, as well as the Quincy University soccer and choir programs, with their planned trips to visit Germany.
Limited parking will be available in South Park, but shuttle service will be available from Harrison Hy-Vee parking lot.
