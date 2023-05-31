Germanfest returns this weekend

Germanfest returns to Quincy's South Park on Friday and Saturday. The annual event raises funds to support area students as they plan to visit Germany as part of the sister-city program.

 H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Quincy's South Park will again be filled with the sounds of polka music and the scent of grilling bratwurst as Germanfest returns on Friday and Saturday.

Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, the festival will kick off to celebrate the city's strong German heritage and ties to Quincy's sister-city in Herford, Germany. The Waterloo German Band will once again play for the crowd.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.