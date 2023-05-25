QUINCY — Randy Peterson said the desire to join his son and granddaughter on the links is what drove him to take advantage of the free lessons offered through the PGA HOPE program.
"I'm an outdoor guy, I like fishing and hunting. But I just couldn't really afford to get into golf," Peterson, a Marine Corps veteran, said. "So the PGA came along and offered this free course to veterans, so I took advantage to come out. The pros here are great teachers, and I look forward to Wednesdays each week."
The PGA HOPE - Helping Our Patriots Everywhere - program is one of three "pillars" of the PGA's Reach program, helping veterans and military members. The other two pillars are youth programs and inclusivity. Under the program, professional golfers offer no-cost classes to military member past and present.
"We have golf professionals that want to give back to our veterans and military members, and this is a way we've found to do that, either introducing them to the game or helping them where they are needed," Gideon Smith said. Smith is the golf pro at Quincy Country Club and the lead instructor of the PGA HOPE classes in Quincy.
"This is an instructional program, but it's also potentially therapeutic, for those who may need to get a break from things going on with them," Smith said.
Wednesday was the third of six sessions for this new program in Quincy. Smith said they capped the participation at 24 to keep it manageable, and the first week's turnout was a little under that cap.
"We've picked up people each week and we're at 24 now," he said. "We've run into veterans out on the driving range, for example and they ask what's going on and they've joined up with us."
Peterson said any veteran or member of the military that's interested should take advantage when programs like this become available.
"They should come out and take advantage of what they've earned," he said. "I'm so excited they've put this program together, and grateful that it's available."
"We weren't really sure what the return-rate would be after the first week, but these folks have really taken to golf," Smith said. "That was week one, this is week three, and it's just been growing."
Smith said the goal is to take some time off before offering another round of lessons later this year.
"Right now, our goal is to have another six-week session this fall, probably starting in September," he said. "People get busy over the summer, it gets hot, so we'll take a break and then start again."
For anyone interested in learning more about the program, Smith said they can visit pgareach.com and click on the "HOPE" logo.
Smith said the program is open for any veteran or military member interested in the game, regardless of skill level.
"We have people that are out regularly playing, even a few times a week," he said. "But we also just had a group that went out and walked the course here, and it's the first time they've ever been on a golf course. They've been with us here on the driving range or the putting green the last couple weeks, but they've never actually been on a golf course."
Smith said the excitement of the participants has rubbed off on the instructors over the course of the past three weeks.
"Our local professionals are excited to come out here," he said. "This has become a highlight for the week. It's very inspiring for us."
