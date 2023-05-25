QUINCY — Randy Peterson said the desire to join his son and granddaughter on the links is what drove him to take advantage of the free lessons offered through the PGA HOPE program.

"I'm an outdoor guy, I like fishing and hunting. But I just couldn't really afford to get into golf," Peterson, a Marine Corps veteran, said. "So the PGA came along and offered this free course to veterans, so I took advantage to come out. The pros here are great teachers, and I look forward to Wednesdays each week."

