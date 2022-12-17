Delivering the Good News

Good News of Christmas organizer Joanne Hibbeler gets a hug from Joe Friday, one of 34 recipients in this year's campaign, as volunteers load the boxes of donated presents and household items for him and his family. The Good News pick-ups were completed Friday morning at Quincy Town Center.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Joe Friday was at the Quincy Town Center Friday morning, picking up presents and items from the Good News of Christmas program.

"It helps put all of us more into the Christmas spirit," he said. "There's just been so much going on, with costs going up, groceries, it's just so much harder to get by."

