QUINCY — Joe Friday was at the Quincy Town Center Friday morning, picking up presents and items from the Good News of Christmas program.
"It helps put all of us more into the Christmas spirit," he said. "There's just been so much going on, with costs going up, groceries, it's just so much harder to get by."
Friday's pickup was one of 34 cases that the Good News program was able to fulfill during this year's campaign. Organizer Joanne Hibbeler said the best view of the work was the sheets of green paper hanging on the stacks of boxes.
"Those mean the case is completely finished and ready to go," she said. "We put the case number, how many boxes, bins, if they have extra items, bikes, so we keep it all sorted to make it as organized as possible."
Hibbeler had her team working like a well-oiled machine, loading up the sorted items as recipients came in.
"We've had a couple of gentlemen that just came out on their own today, Lou and Hank," she said. "They helped us last year, and came back today to see where they can lend a hand. And then Kunes (Honda and Hyundai) sent over a couple guys with some pick-up trucks for people that need help getting things home."
On top of the pick-ups on Friday morning, Hibbeler said five full sets for families in Missouri were loaded on a semi-truck and delivered to a pick-up point in Shelbina Thursday evening.
In Joe Friday's case, the Kunes trucks were put to use. The SUV he arrived in had room for about a third of the items donated for him.
"This means a lot, especially this year," Friday said. "They're coming through for us, gratefully in a time of need for us."
Friday said the Good News of Christmas will help deliver the best gift he could hope for on Christmas.
"Honestly, it's been a rough year, and if it wasn't for this program, my kids probably wouldn't have gotten much of anything," he said. "There's definitely going to be more smiles on Christmas morning."
Hibbeler said the most important thing that can be donated by anyone looking to help is time.
"We had two friends who helped put bikes together, my husband, Pat, found friends with trucks to pick up some of the bigger items," she said. "We haven't had any struggles when we've asked for help. It's really is the definition of 'it takes a village.'"
She said herself and her husband put in days of shopping, and while that might sound appealing in some cases, it was the biggest hurdle they had to overcome.
"Time is the most valuable donation we can receive," she said. "We have a lot of donors, and we're grateful for all of them. We have people that will 'adopt' a family and take the whole case, and they will sometimes even do the shopping for that family.
"But a lot of times we get the funds donated, and that's exciting, but I've had a lot of days over the last three weeks where I was out shopping 12 hours a day," Hibbeler continued. "Pat has put in a lot of hours like that, as well. I know he did the shopping for at least 10 full cases by himself. We're very happy to do it, but having a little more help doing that part would be nice."
All of the time put in is worth it, though, Hibbeler said. She said her motivation is centered on one goal.
"For me, it's just about the satisfaction of helping people have a happier Christmas," she said. "For everyone, of course, but especially the children."
Friday said anyone that needs a hand shouldn't hesitate to ask.
"Don't be ashamed," he said. "Sometimes people need some help, and we're fortunate that there are people like this to help us."
Monetary donations can still be made to support the program. They can be made online at goodnewschristmas.com or can be mailed to the Good News of Christmas; c/o United Way of Adams County; 936 Broadway Street, Suite F; Quincy, IL 62301.
