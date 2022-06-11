QUINCY — The Grand Prix of Karting returned to Quincy's South Park this week, with races kicking off Saturday afternoon.
Nate Kemper and his wife, Amy, were lounging on a picnic blanket with their young son playing in the grass.
"It's not bad out here in the shade," Kemper said. "I don't know if I'd want to put on one of those fire suits today, but taking a few laps would be fun."
The Grand Prix of Karting had seven feature races slated for Saturday, plus the Business Class amateur run to close out the day.
Created by Gus Traeder and first held in 1970, the Grand Prix of Karting ran ever summer until 2001. Terry Traeder resurrected the race in 2018, becoming the second generation promoter for the beloved event.
"I think I came out for the first time in 1998 or so," Kemper said. "I know I was still in junior high and me and some friends rode our bikes down here.
"I can't say I came every year," he added, "but I was glad to see it come back a few years ago."
In an off-handed moment before the racing started Saturday, Traeder said as much as he loves bringing the racers in, he wants to make a Quincy event, not just a race weekend.
"I think it's just a great family event, something that everyone can do," he said.
Even under the warm June sun, South Park was filled with spectators, vendors, and race teams, soaking in every moment around them. Plenty of cold beer was on hand, along with other drinks and food options, plus entertainment for the younger fans as the karts whipped around the corners and straightaways of South Park at highway speeds.
Races were slated to run through early Saturday evening with karts hitting the track again Sunday morning for warm-ups, qualifying, and then more racing in the afternoon.
Earlier in the week, driver Rick Fulks told The Herald-Whig that Quincy is synonymous with karting.
“Anyone who has not raced at the park wants to and they’re all envious of those who get to," Fulks said. "We love showing off our sport to the tens of thousands of spectators that come out every year."
It's a sentiment that Kemper and his family support.
"I've had family in from out of town in the past that I brought them out for this," he said. "Now that travel is easier for everybody again, my nephews keeping talking about coming back to watch again. I think that makes it a success."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.