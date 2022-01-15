QUINCY — Great River Eagle Days will return to the Oakley Lindsay Center from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
"Winter Gathering: Great River Eagle Days" is an event co-hosted by the Standing Bear Council and the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, along with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, funded in part by the Illinois Arts Council and an Arts Dollar grant through Arts Quincy.
The weekend event honors Native American traditions with a variety of ceremonies and entertainment features. A expanded drum circle and over 500 Native American dancers from around the nation are scheduled to be in attendance. The Omeyocan Dancers will perform authentic Aztec dances at 3 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. The traditional Blessing of the Eagles ceremony will be at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Native American vendors and food booths will be on site both days.
Along with the Native American ceremonies and performances, live birds of prey, including a bald eagle, will be on display courtesy of Treehouse Wildlife in order to give the public an opportunity to see the animals in a safe environment.
Children's activities, door prizes, and a silent auction will all be a part of the weekend celebration.
Leslie Haslem with the Standing Bear Council said this year's event has gained the attention of recording artists and actors with strong connections to Native American heritage and culture.
"We believe that several special guests may be in attendance this year," Haslem said.
Aside from the events at the Oakley Lindsay Center, visitors are encouraged to take advantage of eagle-watching 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday at Quincy's Lock and Dam 21. Corps of Engineers rangers will be available with complimentary viewing scopes at the Lock and Dam.
