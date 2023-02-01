QUINCY — The Great River Economic Development Foundation, in partnership with Adams County, the city of Quincy, and the Housing and Community Advisors are asking for public input on the needs of the housing and rental market in Adams County.
In Sept. 2022, GREDF received a Research in Illinois to Spur Economic Recovery, or RISE, grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to conduct a housing study of Adams County. Community leaders realize the housing sector has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and many residents are struggling to find available homes to rent or purchase, while builders are battling rising construction costs for new home builds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.