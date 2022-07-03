HAMILTON, Ill. — Carrying on the tradition of more than a century, Golden's Point Church in Hamilton will host the "Desserts with a Purpose" ice cream social on July 9.
For more than 125 years, this event has grown and evolved, but continues to revolve around the old-time crank-style ice cream. Pies and cakes will also be available, with desserts being the focus as no meal will be served.
Located at 905 East County Road 1800 north of Hamilton, Golden's Point Church has been offering the ice cream social for more than a century, with the earliest recorded date noted in 1886. The day of the social, volunteers meet at the church to mix Prairie Farms creams with pasteurized eggs, sugar, milk, and flavors and crank the mixture in five-gallon hand-crank freezers. Once ready, the finished ice cream is sold in quart containers or hand-dipped at the social. Approximately 185 gallons of ice cream will be created.
Funds raised from the ice cream social are used to help meet community needs. Proceeds from this year's event will go to Tri-State Family Services and Christian Adoption Resources and Education (C.A.R.E.).
Serving begins at 5:30 p.m. at the church on Saturday and will continue while the ice cream lasts, generally around two hours based on past events. No phone orders will be accepted and quarts will only be sold once the serving line opens.
The public is invited to the "Desserts with a Purpose" ice cream social featuring music by Michael Haas and fellowship with others in the community to help support local causes.
