SUTTER, Ill. — A Basco man died Wednesday after he was trapped in a grain bin just outside of Sutter.
The Warsaw Rural Fire Protection District said it was dispatched at 12:34 p.m., along with the Hancock County Sheriff's Department, Hancock County EMS, and the Hamilton Fire Department for a report of a person trapped in a grain bin on East County Road 650 near Sutter. Emergency personnel were met at the scene by farmers and family members of Calvin Baumann, 75, of Basco. The responders were told that Baumann had been trying to clear a blockage in the bin's unloading auger.
Fire personnel cut relief holes in the side of the bin and with the help of deputies, EMS and community members on site, to clear grain out of the bin. After removing a substantial amount of soybeans from the bin, Baumann was found and extracted from the bin.
EMS on the scene examined Bauman and determined that he was beyond life-saving measures. Hancock County Coroner Kendall Beals was called to the scene and pronounced Mr. Baumann deceased.