CARTHAGE, Ill. — Hancock County State's Attorney Rachel Mast announced on Monday that she will be stepping down from that position effective on Nov. 14.

"I am sincerely grateful for having had the opportunity to serve as the Hancock County State's Attorney," Mast said in the statement announcing the resignation. "During my time as State's Attorney, I have prosecuted over 700 felony cases including, but not limited to, first-degree murder, home invasion, predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, residential burglary, other theft related offenses, and many drug offenses."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.