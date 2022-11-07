CARTHAGE, Ill. — Hancock County State's Attorney Rachel Mast announced on Monday that she will be stepping down from that position effective on Nov. 14.
"I am sincerely grateful for having had the opportunity to serve as the Hancock County State's Attorney," Mast said in the statement announcing the resignation. "During my time as State's Attorney, I have prosecuted over 700 felony cases including, but not limited to, first-degree murder, home invasion, predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, residential burglary, other theft related offenses, and many drug offenses."
Mast's statement said that she has accepted an appointment to serve as the state's attorney for Henderson County, immediately to the north of Hancock County.
"This change in position will allow me to work within the same judicial circuit and prosecute many of the same issues that our rural communities continue to face," she said. "This was a difficult decision, but I believe my family will be better served by this change."
Mast was appointed Hancock County state's attorney in May 2018 after the death of State's Attorney Jason Pohen. She was elected to a full term in 2020.
Mast said she has kept the Hancock County Republican Central Committee informed, and that she expected the RCC and County Board to act swiftly to replace her as Hancock County's State's Attorney.
A special meeting of the Hancock County Board was set for Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.