HANNIBAL, Mo. — For more than 20 years, Matt Chance has come to Hannibal to run the 5K course of the Hannibal Cannibal.
"I've probably run between five and seven hundred 5K races, and this is by far the toughest course I've ever run," said Chance, of Curryville. "This is one of the top 5Ks in Northeast Missouri. You see people from all over, and they come back because it's one of the more challenging events. It's just so tough, and just finishing is a major accomplishment."
With the rolling start kicking off at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Cannibal runners took off on the 5K, 10K, and 15K runs that climb and descend the hills around Hannibal's riverfront, including Lovers' Leap.
Angie Wilcoxson, director of finance for the Hannibal Regional Hospital Foundation, pulled double duty on Saturday, serving as race director for the Cannibal.
"I think a lot of people come to Hannibal for the Fourth anyway, with so much going on in town, and this is just the kick-off to the celebration," she said. "It's a challenging course, and I think that's what draws runners from all over. We have 20 states represented here, from California to New York to Florida."
Wilcoxson said some runners had simply seen the event on social media and decided to make the trip.
"One racer from Davenport just saw this pop up on Facebook and decided to come down for it," she said. "They said they raced on Thursday, I think, and then here today, and have another race scheduled for the Fourth."
A familiar name from the Cannibal was making treading new ground during Saturday's race.
Mike Sheppard, winner of the 5K segment for the past five years, was first across the line again this year.
"We don't know if he'll finish first yet, because of the rolling starts," Wolcoxson said. "But he's won it five years in a row, so if he is the winner, this will be number six, and that would be a record."
With a final time of 16:09, Sheppard's time held up to give him that sixth straight win for the event. Arianna Neisen of Liberty, Ill. was the fastest woman running the 5K.
Hometown runner Zack Holtz took the top of the podium in the 10K, while Clayton's Thomas Cormier finished first in the 15K run.
Funds raised from this year's run will go to expand hospice care in the region.
"Last year, Hannibal Regional acquired Hospice of Northeast Missouri which has a six-county service area," Wilcoxson said. "With these funds, we're looking to expand that, off some additional assistance to those patients with our Making Memories Matter campaign."
"The fundraising side definitely brings me back," Chance said. "I fought cancer about six years ago, and I did all my treatments out of Hannibal, and they were great. So this is a way for me to give back a little bit to them."
The hills of the course make the Cannibal a challenge for runners, but race organizers are prepared for issues that may come up.
"We work with Marion County Ambulance, and they have paramedics stationed all along the course," Wilcoxson said. "We have HRH ER department staff running a medical station at the top of Lovers' Leap. And then we have a Gator utility vehicle out on the course with medical staff."
"This is probably my 23rd or 24th year doing this race," Chance said. "It's something you really have to train for, so when the weather starts getting nicer, you know it's coming up, and it motivates you to get out and start working. You certainly don't want to try and tackle this with no training at all."
