Eating up the miles

Runners and walkers came out early Saturday to tackle the grueling Hannibal Cannibal course. The five-, ten-, and fifteen-kilometer course all include a trip up to the Lovers' Leap overlook.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

HANNIBAL, Mo. — For more than 20 years, Matt Chance has come to Hannibal to run the 5K course of the Hannibal Cannibal.

"I've probably run between five and seven hundred 5K races, and this is by far the toughest course I've ever run," said Chance, of Curryville. "This is one of the top 5Ks in Northeast Missouri. You see people from all over, and they come back because it's one of the more challenging events. It's just so tough, and just finishing is a major accomplishment."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.