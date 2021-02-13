HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man was arrested Friday after a domestic disturbance call.
The Hannibal Police Department officers responded to the call in the 200 block of South 10th Street at 4:11 a.m. A female said that a male identified as James Paul Holman had forced his way into her home, where they fought. Holman reportedly left the house, shot the tire of a vehicle parked at the home and then backed into the same vehicle as he was leaving. No injuries were reported.
Holman, 44, was arrested at 10:14 a.m. Friday near Munger and Colfax streets. A handgun was recovered during the arrest. Holman was booked into the Marion County Jail on a 24-hour hold pending charges.
On Friday afternoon, the 10th Judicial Circuit Court issued a warrant charging Holman with burglary, domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, and receiving stolen property. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only.
Holman remains in the Marion County Jail.