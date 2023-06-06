HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Mayor James Hark resigned suddenly on Tuesday.
The Hannibal City Council opened Tuesday night's meeting with a letter from Hark announcing his resignation.
Effective immediately, the resignation ends Hark's term as mayor that began in 2016. He was elected to a second term in 2019, and again in 2022's election.
According to the letter read, Hark said he has taken on additional interests and duties with his employer, and will be expanding even more over the next few months. He said that additional work would impair his ability to be available and serve effectively as mayor.
Hark began his service with the city as a councilman for Hannibal's Fifth Ward in 2011, a position he held until his election as mayor.
City Attorney James Lemon said after the meeting that the earliest possible election date to hold a vote for Hark's replacement will be the November ballot this year. Lemon said that this will still be considered a special election, since municipal elections are held in April.
Until a new mayor is elected, Councilman Mike Dobson will continue to serve as mayor pro tem and lead the council meetings. Aside from reading the letter, there was no other mention of Hark's resignation during the regular meeting of council.
The council voted to accept a contract change for the Hannibal Regional Airport runway light project. The change reduced the overall cost of the contract by $8,070 due to lower-than-projected material costs.
A low bid for $179,000 was accepted from Bleigh Construction to build a new pavilion at the entrance to the Sodalis Nature Preserve. The contract was awarded on a 5-0 vote, with councilman Jeffery Veach abstaining.
Following the close of regular business, the council moved to a closed session to hear the results of an investigation of the city clerk's office over allegations of a hostile work environment being created by City Clerk Angel Zerbonia.
When asked by resident and business owner April Azotea what the next step would be, Lemon said that any action the council takes would be delivered to Zerbonia first, and would be released publicly within 72 hours, both of which are required by law.
Hannibal Police Chief Jacob Nacke requested to waive the normal bid procedure to have the purchase of a new Community Service Officer Vehicle approved. One of the HPD's vehicles was involved in a traffic crash that is expected to result in a total loss.
Nacke said the reason for the waived bid was due to the limited availability of the type of van used for the CSO. A local dealership was expecting to have one in stock in the near future, but it could be sold to another customer while the bid process was ongoing.
The Council approved the purchase up to $30,000, with an estimate from Nacke of $13,500 to be paid out for the totaled vehicle. The purchase price for the new van is just over $37,000, according to Nacke, with additional costs for outfitting it as a police unit.
