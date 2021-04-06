QUINCY — Following Tuesday’s consolidated election, the John Wood Community College board of trustees will see one incumbent returning and welcome a long-time educator when the board meets at the end of April.
Don Hess will return for a second six-year term, having secured comfortable margins on seven of the eight county ballots that make up the board’s area. Paula Hawley, retired superintendent of the Pikeland Community schools, will take the seat left open by Jim Gay. Gay chose not to seek re-election.
Contender William “LB” Cornwell fell short of earning a full term as a trustee. Cornwell had previously served a one-year term as a student trustee.
Hess collected the most votes in Adams and Schuyler counties, while Hawley took the top spot on the ballots from Scott, Brown, Pike, Morgan, and Hancock counties. Cass County reported no votes being cast on the question in the single precinct selecting trustees. Cornwell scored the second-highest tally in Morgan County.
At the time of writing, Calhoun County had not yet reported results.