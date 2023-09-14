WEST QUINCY, Mo. — A pile of hay bales caught fire Wednesday night at the Autumn Harvest Farms and flared up again on Thursday, but operator Kayla Vaughn said first responders were on the scene quickly.
"Everyone was fine, no one got hurt," Vaughn said. "We had a great response from Palmyra, Quincy, Tri-Township. Last night, when the fire started, Marion County was over here."
Palmyra Fire Chief Gary Crane said there were no injuries among any of the responding fire crews.
"We're not sure what happened (last night), but the nature of this stuff, it just flared up again today," he said. "As you see, we've been here (over two hours) and we just keep uncovering hot-spots. It's hard to get it all out."
Vaughn said firefighters told her it could have been a driver on U.S. 24 tossing a cigarette out the window that got caught in the wind, or it may have been a lawn mower sparking off a rock, but they likely would never know for sure.
"It's just a fluke thing, because these are hay bales, which don't combust like straw bales can," she said. "And we had them stacked appropriately to try and avoid that anyway."
Crane said the Palmyra fire crews had gone through 2,000 gallons of water on one truck but had another 1,000 gallons ready in a second truck.
"It's the season that people have this stuff all over," he said. "It doesn't take much to get it started, but it takes a lot of time and work to get it put out."
Vaughn said Autumn Harvest Farms will still be open on Friday as usual.
"We're packed on Saturdays and Sundays, with a lot of kids and families," she said. "We want to provide a great family environment, and make sure everyone's welcome to just come out and have a good time. It gets kids outside and everyone off the cellphones. We're happy to say this has become something of a family tradition for a lot of people.
