Fire fighters in West Quincy

Fire fighters from the Palmyra Fire Protection District worked Thursday afternoon to knock down hotspots in hay bales at the Autumn Harvest Farms in West Quincy.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

WEST QUINCY, Mo. — A pile of hay bales caught fire Wednesday night at the Autumn Harvest Farms and flared up again on Thursday, but operator Kayla Vaughn said first responders were on the scene quickly.

"Everyone was fine, no one got hurt," Vaughn said. "We had a great response from Palmyra, Quincy, Tri-Township. Last night, when the fire started, Marion County was over here."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.