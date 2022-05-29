CARTHAGE, Ill. — Hancock County Fights Cancer will host the annual HCFC Block Party Saturday on the lawn of the Hancock County courthouse.
This year's Block Party starts at 11 a.m., earlier than previous events in order to join the Strawberry Strut and Strut Around the Block events. Celebrating cancer survivors and honoring all who have suffered from cancer, the block party raises funds and unites the community to help local residents in their fights with cancer.
The HCFC Block Party features music, games, food, and drink along with basket raffles, silent auctions, and other ways to donate to help cancer patients and survivors.
Hancock County Fights Cancer is a not-for-profit organization that formed to raise money to assist those with financial needs in their fight against cancer. To learn more about the organization, as well as a full schedule for Saturday's event, please visit hancockcountyfightscancer.org.
