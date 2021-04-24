MARBLEHEAD, Ill. — The Illinois State Police reported a two-car crash Saturday afternoon on Ill. 57 just north of the I-172 junction.
According to the report, a 2007 Buick driven by Jermaine Harper, 41, of Quincy was heading south on Ill. 57 at 2:15 p.m. about a quarter of a mile north of the I-172 onramp. Harper attempted to pass another vehicle and pulled into the path of a northbound 1996 International grain truck driven by Joseph Kendrick, 58, of Palmyra, Mo.
The Buick hit the International truck head on, causing the Buick to overturn and the truck to go off the west side of the road into a field.
EMS on the scene examined both drivers along with Earnest Douglas, Jr, 24, of Quincy, who was in the Buick and a 5-year-old male who was a passenger in the International. No injuries were reported.
The ISP reports that Harper was cited for improper passing and driving while license suspended. Kendrick was cited for failure to secure a child in a child restraint system.