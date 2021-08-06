QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency are partnering to offer a household hazardous waste collection event.
The collection event will be held from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Oct. 9 at the Adams County Highway Department, 101 N. 55th St. in Quincy. The event is open to all residents of the state of Illinois.
Household hazardous waste (HHW) includes items such as oil-based paints and paint thinners, used motor oil, pool chemicals, fluorescent light bulbs and tubes, pesticides, and antifreeze.
Commercial- or business-sector waste will not be accepted at this event. Agricultural waste, fireworks, biohazardous material, and lead acid batteries are also on the list of items that will not be accepted at this collection event.
To dispose of any acceptable materials, residents in the state will need to make an appointment for a drop-off time. The registration, as well as more detailed lists of accepted and excluded items, can be found at adamscountyhhw.as.me.