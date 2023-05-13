QUINCY — Jim Heckenkamp said his first step into the world of volunteering was when he was asked to help with bingo during his son's freshman year at Quincy Notre Dame in 1975.
"I went home and told my wife, and she said 'You did what?' Because I'd signed up both of us," Heckenkamp said.
Heckenkamp was named the 2023 Book of Golden Deeds recipient at Friday's Quincy Exchange Club luncheon.
After springing the surprise of volunteering them for bingo, he and his wife, Darlene, continued to help once a month for more than a decade.
Darlene died in 1992, and Heckenkamp said that was a dark period for him.
"That's when my life kind of fell apart," he said. "That was until I met Elaine Hall two years later."
Heckenkamp and Hall were together for 25 years before her passing in 2020.
Even with the losses, Heckenkamp has continued on his mission of volunteerism. As a volunteer delivering Meals on Wheels to those in need, he was recognized as being one of the most dependable drivers in that program, ensuring that someone was always handling his route if he wasn't able to do it himself.
"His entire life has been committed to service," said Exchange Club Presdient Erik Dolieslager. "I've got a stack of letters from people, and it's hard to pick the ones to highlight.
"I asked Jim what tips he might have for us to share with the group," Dolieslager added. "He said 'everybody needs love. If you don't have love, life is simply not worth living."
"I've had good health," Heckenkamp said. "After I kind of lost my fire when my wife died, if someone asked for help, I just did it. Giving people rides to doctors, the hospital, whatever they need."
Heckenkamp has coached youth sports as well as working with the Catholic Youth Organization, a group that inducted him into its hall of fame for his work.
His advice to anyone in the community looking for a way to help is to answer when asked.
"If anybody asks you to help, if you have the time to do it, don't be afraid to do it," he said. "People appreciate the small things as well as the big things.
The Book of Golden Deeds is presented to a person or persons in recognition of their humanitarian efforts. The award committee accepts nominations and letters from the community before making a determination on the next recipient.
Past Golden Deeds recipients include Chuck Sholz, Phil Conover, Carl Landrum and Joe Bonansinga.
