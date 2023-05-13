71st Book of Golden Deeds

Jim Heckenkamp was named the recipient of the 71st Book of Golden Deeds Award at Friday's weekly Exchange Club meeting.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Jim Heckenkamp said his first step into the world of volunteering was when he was asked to help with bingo during his son's freshman year at Quincy Notre Dame in 1975.

"I went home and told my wife, and she said 'You did what?' Because I'd signed up both of us," Heckenkamp said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.