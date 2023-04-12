QUINCY — Quincy firefighters responded to a house fire on South 20th Street Tuesday night.

The first Quincy Fire Department crew arrived at the residence, located at 1139 S. 20th St., at 10:29 p.m. Tuesday. They reported a side porch, attached to the second floor, was fully involved with fire. That crew used a hose line to extinguish the porch fire and then moved onto the porch to put out the fire that was inside the second story of the home.