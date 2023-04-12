QUINCY — Quincy firefighters responded to a house fire on South 20th Street Tuesday night.
The first Quincy Fire Department crew arrived at the residence, located at 1139 S. 20th St., at 10:29 p.m. Tuesday. They reported a side porch, attached to the second floor, was fully involved with fire. That crew used a hose line to extinguish the porch fire and then moved onto the porch to put out the fire that was inside the second story of the home.
As other crews arrived on scene, it was confirmed by QFD that the sole occupant was out of the house. Another hose line was deployed on the other side of the house. Crews remained on scene to extinguish hot spots and ventilate the building, finally leaving at 1:19 a.m. Wednesday.
No injuries were reported in the effort, to either the resident or firefighters. QFD reports that the south half of the second floor sustained extensive fire damage and the rest of the second floor suffered heat and smoke damage. The first floor also sustained smoke and water damage.
Investigators determined that the origin of the fire was a skillet that overheated on the stove in the kitchen, which spread fire to the rest of the kitchen. QFD had 10 firefighters on scene from two engines, along with a quint, and the assistant fire chief to fight the fire.