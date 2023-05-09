QUINCY — Thursday will see the Great River Honor Flight take flight for the 64th mission, the second of six planned trips for 2023.
Since the first mission in 2010, the Great River Honor Flight has taken more than 2,000 veterans of WWII, Korea, Vietnam and service between those conflicts on a single-day trip to Washington D.C. to visit national and military memorials as well as a visit to Arlington National Cemetery and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Participants in this trip include veterans from Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. The group includes 24 Vietnam veterans, one Korea veteran and four Armed Forces veterans who served between those conflicts. They will be accompanied by 27 guardians whose sole responsibility is making sure the veterans’ needs during the trip are addressed.
During Thursday's trip, the veterans will be able to see a new Vietnam veteran commemoration opening that day. "Camp Legacy," next to the Reflecting Pool, will feature various military exhibits from that era.
According to The Herald-Whig's newsgathering partners at WGEM, participants in the 64th mission received an invitation to visit the White House. The invitation came to Great River Honor Flight on Monday as part of the commemoration activities marking the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam war.
Buses for the 64th mission will depart from John Wood Community College in Quincy at 3 a.m. Thursday for the drive to St. Louis Lambert International Airport for the flight to Baltimore, Md., and then on to D.C.
Following the day of sightseeing that includes stops at the WWII, Korean War, and Vietnam War memorial, the Lincoln Memorial, and the Washington Monument, the veterans and the guardians accompanying them will fly from Reagan International Airport back to St. Louis. The group is expected to return to John Wood around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
Great River Honor Flight, a Missouri Nonprofit Corporation established in October 2009, was created solely to honor America’s veterans that live in our area for all they have sacrificed by providing, free of charge, transportation to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to honor their service and sacrifices.
