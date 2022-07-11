QUINCY — Navy veteran Bob Bindewald had just cut the ribbon on his brand-new 2x4s for Hope home at 215 Spruce Street when he paused before opening the front door.
“I don’t know if I’m really ready,” he said, with a Christmas-in-July kind of anticipation in his voice.
An emotionally happy and thankful crowd gathered Sunday afternoon to watch Bindewald take the first steps into his 600-square-foot home that borders Riverside Park, just to the west of Third Street.
The house was gifted to Bindewald through a partnership between the nonprofit group 2x4s for Hope, which over the past several years has built about a dozen homes for at-risk veterans, and Quincy Medical Group, which provided the funding for construction materials and labor.
Carol Brockmiller, chief executive officer of Quincy Medical Group, said she “hasn’t been a part of something this cool for a long time. It’s a true pleasure to be here. It’s our honor to be a part of this.”
Bindewald had been living in Carthage but traveled often to Quincy for his medical care. He was on the 2x4s for Hope list to be gifted a new home last year but instead stepped aside for a fellow veteran who was also in need.
Bindewald’s next-door neighbor in Carthage, Nathan Goddard — a veteran of six years with the National Guard — was the lead carpenter on the project.
“It means a lot to me to see the veteran community getting the help they need,” said Goddard, who grew up in Rushville. “Knowing Bob, and spending all the time I have with him, that makes it so much sweeter.
“Personally, knowing how deserving he is, the kind of person he is … it makes me proud to have done the work. He has everything he needs to live comfortably, and that makes me really happy.”
Both Bindewald and Goddard received quilts from the Midwest Quilts of Valor team, led by Debby Frane.
“I can’t thank the City of Quincy enough, and all the sub-contractors who came out to help,” said 2x4s for Hope Executive Director Jordan Lenz. “It takes a community, that’s definitely what we saw here.”
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said the Park District Board’s decision to offer the land to 2x4s for Hope will enable a second home to be built next door to Bindewald.
“It’s a nice, quiet neighborhood, and one that I hope (Bindewald) will enjoy,” Troup said.
2x4s for Hope interim President Kevin Murphy said in a statement the organization learned a lot during the process – its first build since the removal of founders Mark and Chrs Lawrence.
“We were fortunate to partner with OMG, with plenty of experienced help sent our way throughout the build,” Murphy said.
The 2x4s for Hope board of directors has been through a difficult year, Brockmiller said, “but they kept the faith, kept the flame alive. Bob is here today, and it’s his service that brings us here. It’s one of those moments.”
Murphy said Lenz was the driving force the project needed.
“She was determined to make this house our veteran, and the organization, would be proud of — and she delivered,” he said.
Lenz never wavered throughout the four-week project, which officially started at 7 a.m. June 11, a somewhat steamy Saturday morning.
“In some very trying times (over the past year), Bob was that light that kept us laughing and going, even before he was getting a house,” Lenz said minutes before Sunday’s ribbon-cutting. “Just being that person that would help us laugh, and remind us to take our time and slow down.
“One of my favorite memories of Bob is sitting around a picnic table when he said, ‘Jordy: today is a special day. And I said, ‘Why Bob?’
“Just because I said so.”
Sunday was another one of those special days, for a special person.
“I’m really truly grateful for every person who’s been involved in the whole thing,” Bindewald said, his voice cracking. “God bless all of you.”
The few dry eyes in the audience likely shed a tear or two inside, where it counts the most.
Welcome home, Bob.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.