HULL, Ill. — Downtown Park in Hull will host the 16th annual Hull of Race to raise funds with a goal of continuing Parkinson's disease research.
The race, a 5K/10K Run/Walk/Roll, will kick off with a kids fun-run at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, and the adult run on the certified course starting at 8 a.m. In addition, a special Parkinson's Recognition Walk will take place at 7:50 a.m. All participants will receive a tag with the name of someone fighting Parkinson's or who passed away as a result of the disease.
