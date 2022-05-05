QUINCY — The Quincy Humane Society is asking for the community's help in locating homes for dogs and cats of all ages and sizes.
In a release issued Thursday, the privately-funded no-kill shelter said they are currently at full capacity and are looking for homes for dogs, cats, kittens and puppies. Public viewing hours at the Humane Society are 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
To meet with animals, an application must be on file with the Humane Society. Applications can be made online at quincyhumanesociety.org. For those looking to adopt a puppy, an approved application has to be on file with the shelter. Application processing generally takes two to four days.
For those who would like to help but who are unable to adopt, the Humane Society has volunteer programs, a foster program, and will accept donations of supplies or financial assistance.
For more information, please visit the Humane Society webpage or contact the shelter at adoptpet@adams.net or 217-223-8786.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.