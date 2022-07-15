QUINCY — The Quincy Humane Society is hosting an “Empty the Shelter” event, now through July 31, supported by the Bissell Pet Foundation. The longest-ever Summer National “Empty the Shelters” event will be hosted in more than 250 shelters in 42 states.
According to a statement from the Bissell Foundation, shelters across the country are reporting overcrowding, with euthanasia of homeless dogs up 22% in the first quarter of 2022.
The Bissell Pet Foundation is supporting a nationwide benefit to provide reduced adoption fees, including adoptions at the Quincy Humane Society. The event will offer $5 adoption fees for adult cats, $20 fees for kittens, and $25 costs for dogs and puppies.
The Quincy Humane Society said interested adopters need to have an application submitted by July 25. For more information on the event and to locate other shelters that are participating, please visit bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.