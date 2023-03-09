Fabulous FurBall

The Quincy Humane Society's Fabulous FurBall returns on April 15, taking place this year at the Armory on Jersey Street in Quincy.

QUINCY — The Quincy Humane Society will host one of its largest annual fundraisers when the Fabulous FurBall returns on April 15.

The Fabulous FurBall is a Las Vegas-themed cocktail event with casino games staffed by professional dealers along with drinks, food, and live auction items.

