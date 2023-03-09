QUINCY — The Quincy Humane Society will host one of its largest annual fundraisers when the Fabulous FurBall returns on April 15.
The Fabulous FurBall is a Las Vegas-themed cocktail event with casino games staffed by professional dealers along with drinks, food, and live auction items.
The event this year will be hosted at the newly-renovated Armory event space, located at 416 Jersey in Quincy. Dinner will be provided by Platt Daddy BBQ, and guests will be able to enjoy music provided by Tappe Brothers Sound.
Tickets for the FurBall include dinner and one drink ticket, along with two raffle tickets and $750 worth of gambling chips. Tickets are available by contacting the Quincy Humane Society at 217-222-8786 or online through Network for Good at bit.ly/3Fc3dXB. The Humane Society can also be contacted by email at adoptpet@adams.net.
The Quincy Humane Society is a privately-funded no-kill facility. The services provided are supported by fundraisers and donors through the work of volunteers, staff members, and the board of directors.
