QUINCY — For the 43rd year, families and individuals gathered on a crisp Thanksgiving morning to burn a few calories before the big meal.
Thursday's YMCA Turkey Run featured 5K and 10K timed runs, along with an untimed 5K walk and one mile fun-run. Serious runners were joined by families coming out for a fun start to the holiday.
"I used to run every year," David Jackson said. "I'm just doing the walk this year. I can't keep up with these younger guys any more."
YMCA Community Outreach Coordinator Kelsey Thompson said she's excited at the amount of interest in the run.
"I come from a really small town, so to see this many people, all this camaraderie, for people to want to get up this early on Thanksgiving is great," Thompson said. "We have a lot of families running together. My family came in from Arkansas, Missouri, and Central Illinois today. I've got nine of them here with me, and we're all pretty excited."
Thompson said she's lived in Quincy for four years and has known what the Turkey Run was, but didn't really think that much about it until she started working with the Y.
"Now that I'm here, the adrenaline rush of being here, it's already addicting," she said. "I'm already looking forward to next year and we haven't gone anywhere yet."
Sign-ups for this year's run were running at a good pace, Thompson said, with a lot of last-minute registrations.
"Sign-ups have been awesome," she said. "We had a lot of late sign-ups, and I think people get caught up in getting ready for the holiday and then they remember the Turkey Run."
Along with the run and related entry fees, the YMCA hosted the Strong Kids Raffle as a fundraiser, with over $30,000 given away before the start of Thursday's race. The first place winner took home $25,000, while second and third place winners got $5,000 and $1,000 respectively.
Thompson said if anyone isn't sure about joining the run next year, she has one piece of advice.
"I encourage everyone to come out," she said. "You don't have to run, we have the walk. Just come out and enjoy the experience."
