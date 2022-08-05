QUINCY — Ahead of the regular weekly meeting Thursday, the Mississippi Valley Hunters and Fishermen's Association took some time to construct new homes for some of their wildlife friends.
MVHFA president Glenn Sanders said the idea to construct fish habitat structures came from the Division of Fisheries at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
"They don't have the manpower to build the structures," Sanders said. "We've got the manpower, and we had the funding to get the materials, so we stepped up and said we'd help."
Sanders said his group has previously built houses to attract wood ducks back to the area. With that population now showing strong numbers, he wanted another project for members that would help the other side of their charter.
"We said, well, our name is Hunters and Fishermen, so it was time to do something on the fishing side," he said.
The structures, made from various types of plumbing and drainage pipes fitted into cut-off buckets filled with concrete, will serve both the conservation and sportsmen efforts around the region.
"When fish are born, they're food for the bigger fish," Sanders said. "Unless they have somewhere to hide, all the production for the year gets eaten right away. That happens in a lake like (Upper Moorman Park), where the fry don't have a place to hide. So by creating these structures, basically artificial trees that will last forever, it gives those babies a place to hide.
"The second purpose, though, is that the bigger fish will hang around them, waiting for the little fish to slip up and come out too far from safety," he continued. "So if we put these near the fishing docks, again, using Moorman as an example, it gives a chance for kids fishing to actually catch something."
Once the habitats are completed, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will take them out to area lakes, including Siloam Springs and Upper Moorman Park.
Blake Ruebush, the district fisheries biologist for IDNR, said they may take about 30 of the planned structures being built on Thursday for the lake at Upper Moorman.
"With these structures we're building today that are individually a little smaller, we might put three of them in a cluster and then put those in 10 different spots," Ruebush said. "So that would account for around 30 of them right there. Depending on the size, we'd probably look at around 15-30 per pond."
Ruebush said he's worked with other groups doing similar projects, including working with the Illinois Department of Corrections in Pittsfield to build around 300 structures of different types.
"My job is to try and create better fishing and give people a reason to buy Illinois fishing licenses," he said. "Those fees help pay for the work we do, stocking fish, improvements to the sites, whether that's docks or other things. That money pays for kids' fishing clinics, outreach events. So if we can get more people interested, it's just better for everyone."
Officially, Ruebush's district is responsible for the public lakes and ponds in 10 counties, spread from Hancock County to the north down to Jersey County in the south between the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers. But he also lends hands to neighboring districts, so he works in around 25 counties throughout the region.
"Along with the public waterways, anyone in the area can reach out to me if they need help with their private ponds," Ruebush said. "Things like advice on stocking ponds, or aquatic plants, or if they had a big fish-kill, we can help them figure things out. I try to do a lot of that by phone or emails, for obvious reasons, but if an on-site consultation is needed, we can figure that out."
Ruebush said the fisheries division's next big public outreach will be at the Illinois State Fair, with the Conservation World display, including large tanks displaying many of the fish from around Illinois that residents may not even know about.
Sanders said the projects completed by the Mississippi Valley Hunters and Fishermen's Association frequently look small when taken individually, but he speaks with pride about the work the group does.
"It seems like some of the things we do are small," he said, "but those small things all add up to make it better for fisheries and better for wildlife. No matter how small the efforts might be, whether it's individuals or groups, it really does make a difference."
