QUINCY — Construction work on the 7-mile stretch of Illinois 57 from Maine Street in Quincy to just south of Marblehead will resume on Monday.
A statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation advises that the pavement patching and resurfacing work that started in 2020 will continue as part of IDOT's Rebuild Illinois plan. Along with the resurfacing work, bridge repairs, improvements to intersections, and better accommodations for pedestrians are all part of the work in progress.
Motorists using the highway should expect delays and allow extra time while construction is ongoing. Lane closures and width reductions as well as flaggers controlling traffic will be necessary at different times.
Expected to be completed in September, the goal of the project is a smoother driving surface as well as safety improvements for both drivers and pedestrians. The Illinois 57 work is part of an overall plan to repair and improve more than 3,000 miles of highway throughout the state.