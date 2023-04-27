QUINCY — In a special meeting that lasted less than six minutes, the Quincy City Council approved the $50.29 million budget for the new fiscal year Thursday evening.
"It was a good meeting, straight-forward," Mayor Mike Troup said.
As with Monday's original attempt, there was no discussion, no comments and no proposed amendments from any of the aldermen. Aldermen Patty Maples, D-6, and Richie Reis, D-6, voted against the budget Monday but changed their votes Thursday.
With the two changed votes, the budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year was approved 8-5. Aldermen Greg Fletcher, R-1; Jeff Bergman, R-2; Mike Farha, R-4; Tony Sassen, R-4; and Mike Rein, R-5 maintained their opposition to the budget. Alderman Dave Bauer, D-2, was absent as he was Monday.
When Maples was asked about changing her vote, she said she didn't want to have a no vote reflect badly on any city department heads or employees.
"I had talked to a couple of the aldermen since Monday night, and some just didn't like the budget overall, and they weren't going to change their minds," Troup said. "When I asked about specifics for ... big ticket items, none of the aldermen I talked to were against any of those. I definitely appreciate that, because they agree those things need to be done.
"There were no other emails or phone calls that I got, so we got the budget approved, and I'm pleased with that."
Farha, who had been outspoken this week about issues with the administration, declined to make any comments following Thursday's meeting.
"I don't want to talk right now," Farha said on his way out of the council chambers.
Monday night will see two meetings of the City Council. The first will be the final adjournment, or "sine die" meeting for the current council at 5:30 p.m. Before the regular 7 p.m. meeting, the aldermen who won the April 4 election will be sworn in and seated for the new session.
