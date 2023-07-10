QUINCY — In a sign of the growing frustration with issues facing city employees, the Quincy City Council narrowly approved a vote of no confidence against Mayor Mike Troup.
"I can count on one hand over the last year, year and a half, the number of people that have spoken with me in support of the mayor and the administration," said Alderman Jeff Bergman, R-2, while making the motion for the vote, at a packed City Council meeting Monday. "There's not enough hands in this room right now to count the number of people that have voiced their displeasure and their frustration and their distrust in the mayor and the administration."
The Council voted 7-6 to approve the no confidence measure. Bergman was joined by Aldermen Richie Reis, D-6; Jake Reed, R-6; Mike Farha, R-4; Greg Fletcher, R-1; Dave Bauer, D-2; and Kelly Mays, R-3.
Aldermen Ben Uzelac, D-7; Brianna Rivera, R-3; Eric Entrup, R-1; Tony Sassen, R-4; Jack Holtschlag, D-7; and Mike Rein, R-5, voted against the measure.
"Mr. Mayor, I like you, but other people don't, and I've got to hear it," Fletcher said before casting his vote. "They're frustrated. They're mad. They're angry. I'm going to continue to work for my boss, which is the people of Ward 1. And they're not liking what they're seeing in this building right now."
Alderman Glenn Ebbing, R-5, abstained from the vote, explaining that as an alderman only since May, he didn't feel he had enough details to cast an informed vote.
Troup offered no comment after the meeting.
The no confidence vote was spurred by similar votes taken by two city unions, the Police Benevolent & Protective Association Unit 12, representing Quincy police officers and supervisors, and Machinists Local 822. Those votes were first brought to the council on July 3 by Robert MeGee, representing the police union.
On Monday, at the request of an unnamed alderman, McGee reported the exact results of those votes. The Machinists union received 50 votes from members, unanimously showing no confidence in Troup. The police union reported 51 of 52 votes against Troup, with one officer abstaining.
Between the two votes, MeGee reported there were no votes in support of Troup.
Mays, before the vote was taken, noted for the record and for the public that the measure carried no legal or binding ramifications. She called for the administration and the council to remember that they still have to work together for the community, a sentiment echoed by Bergman following the meeting.
"I just hope the mayor, and the administration, gets the message that whatever they think has been working for the first two years, in the court of public opinion and with the majority of the employees, is not working," he said.
"I hope there's more outreach and better communication with the council before each meeting to clarify questions or issues or frustrations to try to head it off before we get to the council meetings and have to have less-than-hospitable discussions during the meetings," Bergman added.
Another issue brought forth last week from McGee and directed by the Council on the administration is to expand residency requirements for the Quincy Police Department to allow Missouri and Iowa residents to apply. That change is in process, Troup reported Monday, having been sent to the City's Police Aldermanic Committee to be addressed at that group's next meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.