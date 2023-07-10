No-Confidence vote passes Council

In a vote of 7-6 with one alderman abstaining, the Quincy City Council on Monday passed a measure of no confidence against Mayor Mike Troup. Aldermen Greg Fletcher, R-1, left, and Jeff Bergman, R-2, far right, spoke on the number of calls they have received from dissatisfied residents and city employees.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — In a sign of the growing frustration with issues facing city employees, the Quincy City Council narrowly approved a vote of no confidence against Mayor Mike Troup.

"I can count on one hand over the last year, year and a half, the number of people that have spoken with me in support of the mayor and the administration," said Alderman Jeff Bergman, R-2, while making the motion for the vote, at a packed City Council meeting Monday. "There's not enough hands in this room right now to count the number of people that have voiced their displeasure and their frustration and their distrust in the mayor and the administration."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.