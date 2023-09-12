QUINCY — Quincy's Kroc Center will host the first ever Bubble Fun 5K Run, in partnership with NutritionHQ.
Beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, the Bubble Fun Run will start at the Kroc Center parking lot just off Vermont Street in Quincy and make way through the downtown area.
"We are excited to invite the community to the Bubble Fun 5k Run," race coordinator Kristen Obert said. "The Bubble Fun 5K Run is a fun way to stay active while making memories with friends and family."
Registration is open for the run at krocquincy.org/bubble-fun-5k-run or in person at the Kroc Center, 405 Vermont St. Check-in and late registration will be available from 7:15-8:15 a.m. Saturday. All proceeds support The Kroc Center’s youth recreational and fitness programs.
