QUINCY — An informal meeting next week will take aim at the issues around the possible closing of the Art Keller Marina.
The meeting between slip renters and Park District officials will be held to lay the groundwork for what might become an organization similar to those that represent the Lorenzo Bull House, the trails throughout the Park District and the Villa Kathrine.
The Quincy Park Board will look at the creation of any such committee to see if it may become formalized, but the meeting planned for next week is not being held in an official capacity. There will not be a requisite number of board members to make it a formal meeting, but if the process moves forward, later meetings will be open to the public according to the requirements of the Open Meetings Act.
In 2021, the Quincy Park Board extended their commitment to operate the Art Keller Marina through the 2023 summer season. At this year's Park District planning session, the majority of the board opted not to extend that commitment further at this point. Slip rentals at the marina have dropped to less than half of the available slips, and the Park District staff estimates more than $400,000 in upkeep costs will be required in the next five to ten years.
A group of private renters requested the meeting to try and determine what they might be able to do in order to keep the marina operating past the 2023 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.