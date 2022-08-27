Art Keller Marina

Local boaters will have a meeting with the purpose of trying to find a path to keep the Art Keller Marina open past the 2023 boating season.

 H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — An informal meeting next week will take aim at the issues around the possible closing of the Art Keller Marina.

The meeting between slip renters and Park District officials will be held to lay the groundwork for what might become an organization similar to those that represent the Lorenzo Bull House, the trails throughout the Park District and the Villa Kathrine.

