QUINCY — The annual Ben Bumbry Memorial Banquet will take place on Friday in memory of the late supporter of the Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Complex.
This year's banquet will be held at the Quincy University Hall of Fame Room beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday. Along with honoring Bumbry, the banquet is held to celebrate the community, individuals, and businesses who support the pool.
This year's dinner also marks the pool's 25th anniversary, bringing together those who have supported the mission of Jackson-Lincoln over the years. Quincy Medical Group will be recognized as the 2022 Friend of the Pool. Thanks to donations QMG has made, a new video surveillance system was installed at the pool, along with new cash registers for the concession stand and one year of internet service.
Volunteer of the Year and Outstanding Service awards will be presented at the banquet, and board president Michael Dade will deliver a State of the Pool address, noting the accomplishments and highlights of the 2022 season while looking ahead to the coming years.
The pool officially opened on August 2, 1997 after the late Bill Black, an ardent Quincy boater, observed disadvantaged children swimming in the Mississippi River. His vision and generosity resulted in the creation of the Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Complex that includes a large swimming pool with a diving well, a wading pool for young children, shower and concession facilities, and a filter house. The Jackson–Lincoln Swimming Complex is operated solely by community donations and grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.