Jackson-Lincoln celebrating 25 years

Nolan Bockenfeld backflips into the Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Complex in this photo from 2017. Friday's Ben Bumbry Banquet will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the pool.

 H-W File Photo/Jake Shane

QUINCY — The annual Ben Bumbry Memorial Banquet will take place on Friday in memory of the late supporter of the Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Complex.

This year's banquet will be held at the Quincy University Hall of Fame Room beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday. Along with honoring Bumbry, the banquet is held to celebrate the community, individuals, and businesses who support the pool.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.