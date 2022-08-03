QUINCY — Installation of a new water service will see Jefferson Street in Quincy closed beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday.
Jefferson Street will be closed to through traffic between South 13th and South 14th streets Thursday, with the work expected to wrap up around 3 p.m. on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.