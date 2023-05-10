QUINCY — New faces and new officers marked Wednesday evening's meeting of the Quincy Park Board.
Mark Philpot and Jarid Jones were sworn in following their elections to the board in the April consolidated election. Alan Hickman, who was also on the ballot, had been sworn in earlier this year after a random selection of the candidates was done to fill the seat left open by Jeff Steinkamp's sudden passing.
With the new board sworn in and seated, the next order of business was selecting the new officers. Commissioner Jeff VanCamp nominated John Frankenhoff to continue in his role as president. Outgoing vice president Barb Holthaus nominated new commissioner Jones to the position.
Holthaus, Jones, Hickman, Philpot and Patty McGlothlin voted for Jones, while Frankenhoff and VanCamp voted for Frankenhoff. Philpot was unanimously selected to the position of vice president of the board. District Executive Director Rome Frericks will continue to serve as the board secretary, with new district Director of Business Services Brian Earnest serving as treasurer. David Penn was also retained as board legal counsel.
Jones said the nomination didn't come as a surprise. He said it had come at the recommendation of another commissioner. He said his intention, as both a commissioner and as the board president, is to continue the good work being done by the Park District staff under Frerick's leadership.
With the new officers appointed, the board handled a few brief items. Frericks received permission to have district staff continue work on a new grant to fund an inclusive playground at Wavering Park after the previous grant application wasn't funded. A resolution to submit the new application will come before the board at the June meeting.
Commissioners also heard the new mechanical equipment at the batting cages in Moorman Park is expected to be installed in the next two weeks. The new pitching machines, which were ordered in December, were expected to be up and running when the batting cages opened in April, but delays from the manufacturer pushed the delivery date.
Director of Programs Services Mike Bruns said the new machines and equipment have been delivered, and the installers are due to begin their work in the next week.
The new sidewalk for the overlook at the Villa Kathrine has been completed, with benches installed, and work is expected to begin soon on a new 4-foot fence at the top of the bluff said Director of Parks Matt Higley.
Higley also reported that the Art Keller Marina currently stands at 109 renters, with 11 new renters this season, and 17 renters from last year that have not returned. Higley noted that the high river levels are likely keeping rentals lower at the moment, and he added that there are often boat owners that rent later in the season.
Director of Golf David Morgan said Westview Golf Course has seen an increase of more than 2,000 rounds of golf played versus the same point on the calendar in 2022. He said the course has seen an increase of around $80,000 in revenue year-over-year.
Morgan also noted that Westview is now offering a new program to encourage veterans to start playing golf or return to the links if they've been away.
The board ended its meeting by making a site visit across Quincy Bay to the marina to let the new board members familiarize themselves with the property.
