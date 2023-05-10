New to the board

New Quincy Park Board Commissioners Jarid Jones (left) and Mark Philpot are sworn in by Board President John Frankenhoff ahead of Wednesday evening's monthly meeting. Shortly after being sworn in, Jones was elected to replace Frankenhoff as the next board president. Philpot was elected vice president.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — New faces and new officers marked Wednesday evening's meeting of the Quincy Park Board.

Mark Philpot and Jarid Jones were sworn in following their elections to the board in the April consolidated election. Alan Hickman, who was also on the ballot, had been sworn in earlier this year after a random selection of the candidates was done to fill the seat left open by Jeff Steinkamp's sudden passing.

