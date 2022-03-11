QUINCY — Quincy Kroc Center’s Jr. Spikers volleyball clinic is currently accepting registrations for their 2022 dates.
Students in grades three through eight are invited to participate in the clinics. The divisions for the classes will be third through fifth graders and sixth to eighth graders. Held on Sundays from March 20 through April 10, the younger students will meet from 12:30-2 p.m. with the older students meeting from 2:15-3:45 p.m.
Participants must register by March 15. Registration is $50 for Kroc Center members and $60 for non-members. Space in the clinics is limited, so interested students should register in person at the Kroc Center or online at krocquincy.org.
