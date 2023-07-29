QUINCY — For the second time this year, the exhibition hall at the Oakley-Lindsay Center was filled with pool tables and players making breaks and taking shots all across the room.
The Billiard Education Foundation moved the 2023 Junior National Championships from Las Vegas to the Gem City following the success of the American Cue Sports events in 2022 and March of this year.
"This tournament is to qualify kids for a world championship," said Shane Tyree, CEO of the Billiards Congress of America, the controlling authority for billiards play in the US. "The kids are used to playing in one big room. This is standard. The ease of working with this facility, with Chris (Landwehr) and the Oakley-Lindsay Center, has allowed us to use more tools to make this even more professional. I couldn't be more pleased with the facility."
With around 130 junior competitors taking part, Quincy is filled with guests either playing or supporting players during the nearly weeklong tournament.
Cecil Messer, one of the organizers for both tournament events, said this competition is a little easier to get headcounts because the players check in with how many guests they have.
"There are around 400 junior players and their friends and family," Messer said. "Then there's another 50 or 60 of the best pool instructors in the world here for the Instructors' Summit, and they usually have a plus-one with them. And add to that, we have about 100 players for the Midwest Pocket Billiards championship for amateurs."
Thirteen of the players from this week's tournament will earn a spot at the world competition in Austria. The top four players in each of three 10-ball pool classes — 18 and under boys, 18 and under girls, and 16 and under boys — will earn spots at that world tournament. In addition, the winner of the 22 and under Boys 8-Ball competition will earn an invite and paid entry to the world Men's 8-Ball Championship, also taking place in Austria.
"We also threw something in here that's not usually at a National," Messer said. "It's not a qualifier or anything, but we added a 10-and-under division. The youngest player we had here was 5 years old, and she was incredible. We have three smaller tables for them on the far side of the room, and a lot of the spectators for the older competitors walking over to see what was going on. It was really exciting."
One of the selling points for organizers of both tournaments is the proximity of hotels, restaurants, and other amenities to the OLC.
"We've heard from a few of the restaurants in town, and they've seen a big increase this week," Messer said. "Unlike the American Cue Sports tournament in March, those players spend most of their time here and just get food from the vendors in the building. But these players get six, seven, eight hour breaks, so they're going out to visit the sites, hit some stores and head into restaurants."
"There are three hotels within a parking lot's distance to the venue," Tyree said. "There are plenty of restaurants around. There's not the bright lights, big city feel of Vegas, but I don't care about that. I want the kids to play pool and focus on their games."
While there are a lot of positives for the city as a host, Tyree did say there were some logistical issues that had to be overcome.
"The biggest issue we've had is that it's hard to get here," he said. "There are no taxis or Ubers, so getting people in from the airport is tough. I had some players calling me at my hotel at 10:30 p.m. and they were stuck at the airport for an hour and a half until I could get to them.
"Some people flew into St. Louis, but renting a van for a week with a bunch of kids can be a $3,000 rental bill," he added. "So there are some logistical issues we'd like to see addressed."
Overall, however, the experience has been positive enough that Tyree is already looking at the possibility of bringing the tournament back in 2024.
"Quincy's already on the table for next year," he said. "No decisions have been made yet, because we have to start with our board meeting in August, and those discussions will start taking place. Hopefully, we can make a decision in the next 30 to 40 days. Because of how great the staff here has been, how easy it is to work with this facility, I would say Quincy's leading the way. There's no doubt about that."
Tyree noted that the biggest factor for selecting Quincy was cost.
"When you're a nonprofit group and you're organizing pool events, the money's not exactly rolling in," he said. "So we have to be very budget-conscious on how we make decisions for the health of the foundation. Coming here was a very healthy decision for our foundation."
Part of that financial incentive included a $15,000 grant from the Bring Entertainment to Quincy, or BET on Q, program that was awarded to the Oakley-Lindsay Center to help offset expenses related to the tournament.
While the main focus of this week's tournament is on the tables, Tyree said the Billiard Education Foundation also places a strong emphasis on education for players.
"We focus strongly on education for our young players, too," Tyree said. "I always tell the kids that getting an education is just as important as winning championships, and what they have in common is those are things no one can take away from you.
"We have an award, our Academic All-American Awards, for players who have a 3.5 GPA or better, we recognize that achievement," he continued. "Out of 130 players here, we have 70 of them, more than half the field, that received that award this year."
With the goal of education in mind, Tyree noted that a lot of the players have taken the chance to go visit some of the main historical landmarks in Quincy.
"They can go back to school now and give reports on what they got to see here, to follow in the footsteps of Abraham Lincoln and see the Lincoln-Douglas debate site. That's a really exciting thing for them."
