QUINCY — Scouts from five states on Saturday converged on the John Wood Community College Workforce Development Center on Saturday to take part in a Merit Badge College.
According to Dawn Moore from the Eagle Valley District of the Mississippi Valley Council, 55 boys and girls turned out for four classes, broken into morning and afternoon sessions.
Scott Moore, vice-chair for programs with Eagle Valley, said this Merit Badge College has been years in the making.
"Along with summer camps, we've had some smaller merit badge classes," he said. "But I'm hoping to grow the STEM side of things. I went to technical school myself. And with this facility that John Wood has, it just felt like a good fit."
The road to Saturday's event hasn't been the smoothest trip for the scouts or John Wood.
"Unfortunately, the first time we tried to do this was in 2020, and of course COVID shut that down," Moore said. "But the school called me and said they were ready to do this now."
The scouts in attendance are on the path to earn the coveted Eagle Scout rank, the highest available through Scouts BSA. Saturday offered classes for electricity, welding, truck transportation, and fire safety.
"The kids are really enjoying the hands-on parts," Moore said. "The lecture parts, like the electricity theory, are a little less exciting for them, but they're here and learning."
Moore said he hopes to grow the Merit Badge College, making it an annual event and possibly even expanding it.
"I want this to be a shining star in the area and attract scouts from all over," he said. "I want to make sure it's something people talk about and want to come out to attend. John Wood has talked about doing one one of these in the spring and one in the fall. We'll have to get through this one and see what we can manage to put together."
Moore said there were a few bumps in the day during the morning session, with a few scouts going to the wrong classes. He hopes a few extra hands will help solve that issue for the next event.
"We can always use more volunteers to help things run smoothly," he said.
