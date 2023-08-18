QUINCY — Firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a small kitchen fire in an apartment on Kentucky Street in Quincy.

The Quincy Fire Department responded at 2:01 p.m. Friday to a kitchen fire reported at 1244 Kentucky Street. The residents reported everyone was out of the apartment as crews entered the smoke-filled kitchen to discover the stove-top fire had been extinguished with a garden hose.

