QUINCY — Firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a small kitchen fire in an apartment on Kentucky Street in Quincy.
The Quincy Fire Department responded at 2:01 p.m. Friday to a kitchen fire reported at 1244 Kentucky Street. The residents reported everyone was out of the apartment as crews entered the smoke-filled kitchen to discover the stove-top fire had been extinguished with a garden hose.
Crews ensured there was no fire extension into the upper cabinets or into the walls behind the cabinets and stove. The last crew departed the scene at 2:41 p.m.
There were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters from the incident. The fire was contained to the stove and a vent hood, as well as a cabinet directly above the stove.
The cause was determined to be accidental, with a stove burner knob being bumped and igniting the burner under a pan containing vegetable oil. The oil ignited once it was heated to a high enough temperature.
Ten members of QFD responded, including two engines and a quint, along with Assistant Chief James Pioch.
